Amazon Music Issues Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour Merchandise Drop

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023 in London, England.

Fans unable to attend Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour can still purchase merchandise recognizing the event. Amazon Music announced the release of a limited-edition capsule collection featuring images of Queen Bey in her now iconic sequined costume.

As the official online merchandise partner, Amazon Music will release the collaboration over the course of four distinct drops throughout the North American leg of the tour. Drop 1.0 launches globally on Wednesday (June 28).

The inaugural release includes two t-shirts, a sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a poster. In full, the collaboration gives customers access to never-before-seen products and memorabilia styles that are only available via Beyoncé’s official Amazon Store and the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop, all unique from the product that will be available in the concert venues.

Amazon Music



Related Story



Kelis Calls Out Beyonce And Pharrell Over Song Use On ‘Renaissance’



The “CHURCH GIRL” singer kicked off the anticipated global trek in May with a stop in Sweden. Fans were treated to a 37-song set, including the entire Renaissance tracklist. During the Paris stop, Blue Ivy joined her mom on stage, delivering the intricate choreography alongside the acclaimed team of dancers.

Next month, the most awarded Grammy-winning performer brings the show to North America with a scheduled stop in Toronto. The Houston-bred musician makes her way stateside on July 12 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on July 12 and continues to hit Chicago, Boston, Las Vegas, Houston, Atlanta, Detroit, and more before wrapping at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Renaissance was issued in July 2022. Across the 16-track album, she is joined by Beam, Grace Jones, and Tems. VIBE described the LP as “the ultimate conglomerate of her previous musical explorations.”

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — marking the first album of the year by a female artist to take the coveted spot. No stranger to making history, Renaissance also cemented the “Upgrade You” performer as the first female artist to have seven solo albums consecutively debut at No. 1.

Give Renaissance a listen below.