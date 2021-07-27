Amber Rose Calls Out T.I. For Cosigning DaBaby’s Controversial Remarks

DaBaby’s controversial comments and gestures at Rolling Loud Miami this past Sunday (July 25) have placed him squarely in the crossfire of public backlash.

Making insensitive comments deemed as homophobic during his set at the popular music festival, the “Rockstar” rapper gave a list of questionable commands to the crowd, including, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, then put your cellphone lighter up,” and “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

However, while a large segment of the crowd appeared to be taken aback, DaBaby’s comments were defended by numerous people, most notably T.I. who commented on a post on The Shade Room by comparing DaBaby’s actions with that of music star Lil Nas X, who has gained a reputation for his provocative commentary and live performances.

“If Lil Nas X can kick his s**t in peace…so should dababy [man shrugging emoji] #equality,” T.I. commented under a repost of DaBaby’s statements.

However, the “Live Your Life” artist’s comparison did not go over too well with TSR commenters, who quickly brought up the allegations recently levied against T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris as grounds to question his credibility.

Amber Rose also responded to DaBaby’s rant, as well as T.I.’s comment, alleging that the two rappers have a hatred for the LGBTQ community and not-so-subtly alluding to their own sexuality. “What in the homophobia???” wrote the SlutWalk advocate. “Y’all are so mad that @lilnasx is f**king winning! [heart eyes emojis] To be this homophobic feels like they are battling something internally [face with monocle emoji] This is not equality this is hatred. Period.”

In response to the claims of homophobia levied against him by the self-proclaimed “Bald head Scallywag and Hoe,” T.I. took to Instagram Live to clarify his comments and make it clear that he has no ill will against the LGBTQ community. “Ain’t nothing in the world gonna make me hate nobody just because they do something different in the bed than I do,” T.I. said before chastising commenters for attempting to shame him and DaBaby for sharing their opinions.