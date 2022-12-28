Amber Rose And Murda Mook Have Heated Exchange On Labeling Women “H*es”

In a special Christmas Day installment of Drink Champs, Amber Rose and battle rap veteran Murda Mook engaged in a heated debate regarding calling women derogatory labels like “h*es.” Hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, fellow battle rapper Loaded Lux also joined the episode.

A little over an hour into the podcast, Mook shared a rap about the lack of talent he believes many beautiful women have, with their claim to fame being the men they have sex with. Amber responded, countering the hypocrisy in his lyrics.

The Harlem rapper rhymed: “Chicks getting booked for $2,000 ’cuz they posted nudes stylin’/ Think about it, having no talent that’s the new talent/ I saw a bi**h on red carpet, I said ‘Tell me what you do’/ She said, ‘I’m pretty, I pierced my cl*t, my titties, my belly button too/ I twerk for the ‘gram, my videos get a hella buncha views/ That’s very fu**in’ cool but tell me what you do.”

“It’s disgusting/ Ho*s winnin’ be the image they pumpin’/ Bi**hes gettin’ famous off famous ni**as they fu**in’/But it’s the ni**a fault they gettin’ caught, end of discussion/You can’t blame the ho*s, at the end of the day, them bi**hes is hustlin,” he went on.

Rapper Murda Mook attends the King of the Dot and OVO “Blackout 5” Rap Battle at Queen Elizabeth Theatre on February 8, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic).

Zooming into what Mook had just rapped, Amber questioned parts of his bars. “But what’s the problem?”

“Nothing,” Mook responded. “I ain’t have a problem with none of that sh*t. I just report the news.”

“OK, but you just freestylin’ but you believe it?” she dug some more.

“As having no talent is the new talent?” Mook asked before answering his own question with, “Absolutely.”

“But what’s the problem?” the women’s advocate asked again. “Like, do you feel some type of way?”

Claiming that what women choose to do has “nothing to do with him,” he answered, “It’s just what I see. If you think about it, right. It’s a talent in itself though. If having no talent is a talent, now you’re talented. You talented at not being talented.”

“But who do you blame for that?” Amber pressed even further. “Is it the girl’s problem or is it the consumer?”

“It’s not even just about the females. Guys, the female thing that you just heard, that was just one aspect of it,” Mook explained further.

“I just feel like guys should just never talk about women,” Rose, 31, stated. “It should never be a conversation.”

Mentioning social influencers like herself, Kim Kardashian, Jada and Ari, she said, “Like it should never be a conversation amongst men because it’s like you have to then blame the consumer, right? Because these girls, us, are like known as not having talent but we make a lot of money.”

“It’s always respect,” she added. “I just feel like when it comes to men, and it’s like ‘ho*s’ and all that, right. Like y’all stick y’all d*ck in everything but then you call us ho*s for the consumer loving us.”

“Ni**as still calling chicks ho*s?” Mook challenged her choice of wording.

“Yeah, you just did,” Amber said, reminding him of his lyrics. “You just did in your freestyle.”

Amber Rose attends 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The almost-40-year-old then explained that his rhymes are just a microscopic view of the world he sees around him. The Slut Walk creator then furthered her analysis of his rhymes, comparing derogatory labels of women to “White men calling Black people the n-word.”

“I guess what I’m trying to say is like, those are derogatory labels, right? Think of like a White man calling you the N-word right? As people of color, we feel some type of way but when it comes to men and women, a lot of men don’t feel some type of way about the derogatory labels that are put on women, especially Black women or women of color,” she said.

Rose started her sexually liberating campaign Slut Walk in 2017, which “empowers women and the LGBTQ+ community, while ending sexual and social injustice, derogatory labeling & gender inequality.”

Watch the entire exchange between Amber Rose and Murda Mook on Drink Champs above.