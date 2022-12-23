Amerie’s NBA Halftime Performance Garners Mixed Reactions

R&B star Amerie was the subject of ridicule following what many deemed an underwhelming halftime performance.
On Thursday (Dec. 22), the 42-year-old songstress graced the Sacramento Kings’ court during the halftime segment of their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Backed by a group of dancers, Amerie delivered a live set of her biggest hits and ran through her classics “Why Don’t We Fall In Love” and “1 Thing.” However, while rocking the crowd, her voice began to sound off-key, an observation multiple attendees and viewers shared on social media, As a result, the Washington D.C. rep’s name trended on Twitter the following day.
The reactions ranged from congratulations and hesitant remarks regarding the quality of her performance to posted memes making light of the moment. Yet, the Soul Train Music Award winner’s halftime show apparently failed to derail the Kings, as they wound up securing a 134-120 victory over the Lakers.
Releasing her debut album All I Have in 2002, Amerie was regarded as one of the hottest stars in R&B during the early aughts. Producing the singles “Why Don’t We Fall in Love” and “Talkin’ to Me,” the album peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold by the RIAA. Returning nearly three years later with her sophomore effort Touch, the crooner cracked the top 5 spots of the Billboard 200 for the first and lone time in her career. Powered by the commercial smash “1 Thing,” the album garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album and was her second consecutive effort to reach Gold.
Amerie would release two more studio albums (2007’s Because I Love It and 2009’s In Love & War) and most recently dropped a pair of EPs, titled 4AM Mulholland and After 4AM, in 2018. Earlier this year, the author released her children’s book You Will Do Great Things, which was published through Macmillan Children’s/Roaring Brook Press.
See some of the reactions to Amerie’s halftime performance below.