Amerie’s NBA Halftime Performance Garners Mixed Reactions

Singer Ameriie attends the 16th annual Unforgettable Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 9, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

R&B star Amerie was the subject of ridicule following what many deemed an underwhelming halftime performance.

On Thursday (Dec. 22), the 42-year-old songstress graced the Sacramento Kings’ court during the halftime segment of their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Backed by a group of dancers, Amerie delivered a live set of her biggest hits and ran through her classics “Why Don’t We Fall In Love” and “1 Thing.” However, while rocking the crowd, her voice began to sound off-key, an observation multiple attendees and viewers shared on social media, As a result, the Washington D.C. rep’s name trended on Twitter the following day.

The reactions ranged from congratulations and hesitant remarks regarding the quality of her performance to posted memes making light of the moment. Yet, the Soul Train Music Award winner’s halftime show apparently failed to derail the Kings, as they wound up securing a 134-120 victory over the Lakers.

Releasing her debut album All I Have in 2002, Amerie was regarded as one of the hottest stars in R&B during the early aughts. Producing the singles “Why Don’t We Fall in Love” and “Talkin’ to Me,” the album peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold by the RIAA. Returning nearly three years later with her sophomore effort Touch, the crooner cracked the top 5 spots of the Billboard 200 for the first and lone time in her career. Powered by the commercial smash “1 Thing,” the album garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album and was her second consecutive effort to reach Gold.

Amerie would release two more studio albums (2007’s Because I Love It and 2009’s In Love & War) and most recently dropped a pair of EPs, titled 4AM Mulholland and After 4AM, in 2018. Earlier this year, the author released her children’s book You Will Do Great Things, which was published through Macmillan Children’s/Roaring Brook Press.

Keep your Amerie slander off my timeline!!!!



The worlds first Kpop star will not be disrespected when your fave sounds like they gargled golf balls through boiling water!! — Alissa Risi (@LisRisi) December 22, 2022

Has Amerie or her team made a statement about this atrocity?? Cuz I don’t wanna start talking shit if babygirl just has a cold or something….otherwise I have A LOT to say about this https://t.co/vQO6xyrxbG — ? ⓣⓔⓔ ⓡⓞⓢⓔ ? (@__miisst) December 22, 2022

Yall get off Amerie! You better sing boo! https://t.co/QuYMJESVuM — 3eyedRavenSymone (@MemPhoenix85) December 22, 2022

Amerie is still my favorite, so imma stick beside her. — WE ARE THE SLEER! (@SomePeculiar) December 22, 2022

Maaaan! not my good sis, Amerie. Who I was gonna name my child after had he been a girl ?? https://t.co/EvQBQySeP4 — Ari (@BlerdJawn) December 22, 2022

Amerie really struggling during the Lakers Vs King halftime show. Listening to her made me clear my throat and grab the first thing with electrolytes in it. ? pic.twitter.com/yKmj2gCS1M — GoodNightHarlem? (@GoodNightHarlem) December 22, 2022

me after i figured out why amerie was trending pic.twitter.com/myOjByD4Wx — K҈A҈N҈Y҈E҈ V҈E҈S҈T҈ (@theqingisdead) December 22, 2022

i'm not listening to that amerie video that's going around because i know it'll sour my memory of her — greg ?? (@mojogodo) December 22, 2022

Amerie wearing a whole gown sjsnsksmdm — Dior Vixen ❄️? (@DiorlIc) December 22, 2022

Amerie performing at halftime for Lakers Kings in Sac… love her but she ain't soundin that great live ? pic.twitter.com/7QHbBd19l3 — Franimal (@Frantastik) December 22, 2022