Amin Joseph Loves How ‘Snowfall’ Ended

Amin Joseph, who was nominated for Best Male Actor at the 2023 BET Awards for his role as Jerome Saint on FX’s Snowfall, is content with the gritty series saying goodbye. On the ceremony’s red carpet, the 43-year-old discussed the popular series coming to an end.

“Truthfully, I love the way our show ended. I feel like we went out on a 6, 7 years through the pandemic, all that,” explained the New York native. “We lost John Singleton. Big shout out to him as a storyteller, griot, as a big ancestor.

“I just feel like it [Snowfall] didn’t end on a high, but let’s just be real, whether dealer or whether user, whether you a fiend, whether you a junkie, whether you a drug dealer, whether you was incarcerated, we all deserve second chances, and I feel like Snowfall is the beginning telling that story of that we need second chances. We can’t judge our community and what we’ve been through. There was a lot of outside factors to that. A second chance is always needed and let’s shine a light on that.”

Amin Joseph, Filipe Valle Costa, Angela Lewis, Alon Moni Aboutboul, Michael Hyatt, Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Malcolm Mays and John Singleton arrive at the premiere of FX’s “Snowfall” Season 2 at the Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE Stadium 14 on July 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Although the crime drama aired its series finale in April, the Snowfall story could continue on. Joseph shared his thoughts on a potential spinoff starring Gail Bean and focused on the story of Wanda and other narratives.

“I mean, I’m hearing buzzes that perhaps Wanda Bell’s story would continue on. I [also] feel like Leon Simmons, just to see what the youth would do,” he said. “How does that story evolve through the nineties into the early nineties? We sort of know where John already told a story like that, a harrowing tale called Boyz n the Hood. So to connect those two… Boyz n the Hood to Snowfall, that time in between would be really interesting to me.”

SNOWFALL “Concrete Jungle” — Season 6, Episode 6 Pictured: Amin Joseph as Jerome Saint. Ray MIcksaw/FX.

The award-winning actor added if the story continues, the legacy of its creator will be unmatched.

“I feel like what John Singleton has left us with is a bound volume of our experience. It was told for us, it elevated us. It showed more than [a] one-dimensional side of us, and I feel like the audience recognizes that, and it was for the culture.”