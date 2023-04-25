Angel Reese Says Drake And Future Slid Into Her DMs After She Won National Championship

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers looks on during the third quarter against the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 26, 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Angel Reese’s profile has risen exponentially since leading the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team to the 2023 NCAA National Championship with a victory over Caityln Clark and the University of Iowa earlier this month.

During a visit to The Breakfast Club with teammate and fellow LSU standout Flau’jae Johnson, Reese, who was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, revealed that rap stars Drake and Future were among the celebrities who have slid into her DMs on social media.

The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne tha God responded by alluding to each artists infamous reputations when engaging with the opposite sex, advising the pair to “stay far away from” those particular figures in a joking manner. However, Reese made sure to infer that the nature of the conversation was complimentary to their victory in the tournament and the accolades she’s received following her rise to national stardom.

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“They just congratulated me. It’s all congratulations,” Reese replied, while DJ Envy continued to allude to Drake’s underlying intent by asking if Drake had mentioned that he has a basketball court at his home to the Baltimore native. “Then Drake gonna say, ‘Yo, you know I got a basketball court at the crib?’ Did he say that yet?” Reese didn’t offer a particular response to Envy, but shared a laugh with Johnson, as both appeared to be amused by Envy’s line of questioning.

Angel Reese’s popularity has continued to skyrocket in the wake of her dominant performance on the court, resulting in her becoming the highest paid collegiate athlete, male or female, with $1.3 million in NIL endorsements. She has also been spotted hanging out with basketball Hall of Famer and LSU alum Shaquille O’Neal, as well as diehard LSU fan Lil Wayne, who offered congratulatory words to Reese and the entire LSU team amid their run to the title game.

Angel Reese #10 and Flau’jae Johnson #4 of the LSU Lady Tigers react after the 79-72 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

In addition to Reese, Johnson has also garnered attention, as the rapping baller is currently signed under Roc Nation management and has a potential Lil Wayne collaboration on the table.

Watch Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson’s Breakfast Club interview below.