Angela Bassett Reveals If Her Children Have A Future In Acting

Angela Bassett and husband of 25 years, Courtney B. Vance, are some of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. So naturally, many assume their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance would follow in their footsteps. However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star believes this may not necessarily be the case.

“They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now,” Bassett, 64, said to PEOPLE while attending the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (Jan. 14). “It’s a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them.”

Slater released his debut album, Journey 2 Forever, in 2021.

Upon earning the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture with her role as Queen Ramonda in the blockbuster Black Panther sequel, she celebrated her win with her children.

“Actually, I went home and hugged my kids,” explained the What’s Love Got To Do With It actress. “They were really excited for mom to bring home a statue.”

She took home the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her iconic portrayal of Tina Turner in the aforementioned biopic 29 years prior.

Recently, Slater was publicly chastised by his parents for partaking in a TikTok prank, in which he told his parents Michael B. Jordan died and shared their reaction. Amid the backlash, the teenager issued his apology via social media.

“I apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine,” said Slater in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful. I don’t wish any bad ramifications upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash. I own this was a mistake. I hope this can be a teaching lesson to anyone who uses social media as a tool and a source of entertainment to truly understand that your actions can have consequences that extend beyond you.”