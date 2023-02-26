Angela Bassett Scores Outstanding Actress At 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Angela Bassett received major honors at Sunday night’s (Feb. 25) 2023 NAACP Image Award ceremony.

The decorated actress took home awards for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the TV series 9-1-1 and ended the night as the recipient of the coveted Entertainer of the Year. Wearing a pearl white jumpsuit with oversized ruffled sleeves, the beloved actress thanked her family and fans for the multiple honors.

“Thank you, thank you to the NAACP for this award. It’s always a deep honor to receive this recognition from home, from family,” the 64-year-old started as she accepted her award from Damson Idris and Method Man. “I never get tired of thanking my family. Vance, Bronwyn, and Slater. I love you.”

Angela Bassett (C) accepts the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series award for “9-1-1” from Damson Idris (L) and Clifford “Method Man” Smith (R) onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

When speaking about the earlier times in her career, she added, “You know, some of you may recall that when I first came to L.A., you know I did a lot of episodic TV. And when Ryan Murphy shared with me his vision and his idea that he wanted me to be a part of 9-1-1. I was excited to see what it was we could do. It’s been six years and we still standing strong.”

The New York-born star thanked the cast and crew of the drama series, others for their contribution to her success and all of her fans who are “going along with me on this journey.”

Ahead of the televised 54th annual award ceremony, Bassett won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She was nominated in the category alongside co-stars Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o.

Watch Angela Bassett’s acceptance speech for the NAACP Image Award award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series above and her speech for Entertainer of the Year below.