Social Media Reacts To Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Oscar Loss

On Sunday evening (March 12), Hollywood’s most acclaimed talents gathered in Hollywood, Calif. in their best-tailored tuxedos and gowns for the 95th annual Academy Awards. Among the esteemed nominees included Angela Bassett, whose win would have been the first of her career, and make history for Marvel films.

With wins for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda scored at the 2023 Golden Globes and the 2023 NAACP Image Awards among other accolades, fans were rooting for the veteran actress to take home the golden statuette. The 64-year-old herself described the potential win as a “little girl’s dream” coming true in “a bigger way” than she could ever imagine.

Instead, the Oscar was awarded to Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Later in the show, Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors took the stage and gave a heartfelt shoutout to Bassett, who remained in the audience.

“Hey Auntie,” he said, referencing his memorable line as Erik Killmonger introducing himself to Queen Ramonda in the first Black Panther film. “We love you,” added his Creed III co-star before announcing the Achievement In Cinematography award.

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors saying “Hey, Auntie. We love you” to Angela Bassett before presenting an award at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/1T4Zjd13pw — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) March 13, 2023

As the award ceremony aired live, social media instantly reacted to the loss. Fans, critics, and more all shared their immediate response to the Black Panther franchise star’s defeat.

“Angela Bassett’s reaction hurts me,” tweeted journalist Phillip Louis sharing a clip of the moment. Continue reading for his and other’s reaction to the snub on Twitter.

Me stealing the oscar to give it to Angela Bassett #oscars pic.twitter.com/KfkLUJo0h9 — ♈︎ (@bvbhive) March 13, 2023

everyone who voted for jamie lee curtis over angela bassett and stephanie hsu needs to sleep with one eye open pic.twitter.com/8eOdYEKhRO — wiLL (@willfulchaos) March 13, 2023

jamie lee curtis won over angela bassett and stephanie hsu so i blocked activia pic.twitter.com/wzuyK8lL8J — brax | BEE LOCKDOWN (@MlLFOLOGY) March 13, 2023

SHE WILL ALWAYS BE AN ACADEMY-AWARD WINNING IN MY EYES IDC! LEGENDARY ANGELA BASSETT, THEY PLAYING IN MY AUNTIE’S FACE TOO MUCH! pic.twitter.com/SNehSQdM8v — khalia. | i hate the academy!? (@VERONASFILMS) March 13, 2023

THE ACADEMY AWARDS PLAYED IN HER FACE.



ANGELA BASSETT DESERVED BETTER. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/McMJQQaFuL — raveen marie ?? (@xoraveen) March 13, 2023

We love you so much, Angela Bassett! ?? With or without that dusty Oscar. pic.twitter.com/6w3mbBDsPh — Okayplayer (@okayplayer) March 13, 2023

ANGELA BASSETT AND STEPHANIE HSU JUST GOT ROBBED, YOU WILL CRUMBLE @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/cKRO5yVR0i — ????? is seeing Beyonce Again (@ATRIBECALLWEST) March 13, 2023