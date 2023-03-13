Social Media Reacts To Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Oscar Loss

On Sunday evening (March 12), Hollywood’s most acclaimed talents gathered in Hollywood, Calif. in their best-tailored tuxedos and gowns for the 95th annual Academy Awards. Among the esteemed nominees included Angela Bassett, whose win would have been the first of her career, and make history for Marvel films.
With wins for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda scored at the 2023 Golden Globes and the 2023 NAACP Image Awards among other accolades, fans were rooting for the veteran actress to take home the golden statuette. The 64-year-old herself described the potential win as a “little girl’s dream” coming true in “a bigger way” than she could ever imagine.
Instead, the Oscar was awarded to Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Later in the show, Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors took the stage and gave a heartfelt shoutout to Bassett, who remained in the audience.
“Hey Auntie,” he said, referencing his memorable line as Erik Killmonger introducing himself to Queen Ramonda in the first Black Panther film. “We love you,” added his Creed III co-star before announcing the Achievement In Cinematography award.
As the award ceremony aired live, social media instantly reacted to the loss. Fans, critics, and more all shared their immediate response to the Black Panther franchise star’s defeat.
“Angela Bassett’s reaction hurts me,” tweeted journalist Phillip Louis sharing a clip of the moment. Continue reading for his and other’s reaction to the snub on Twitter.