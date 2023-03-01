Angela Bassett Says Potential Oscar Win Would Be A Childhood Dream Come True

Angela Bassett earned her first Oscar nomination in 1994 for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the acclaimed biopic, What’s Love Got To Do With It. Nearly 30 years later, she became the first actor to garner an Oscar nomination for a Marvel film with her role as Queen Ramonda in the Black Panther franchise.

After winning the Spotlight Award at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Monday (Feb. 27), the 64-year-old admitted that winning the coveted Academy Award would be a childhood dream come true.

“As a little girl with a dream, I had to persevere. I worked hard, I studied well, and I got to do things that I wanted to do—and that’s to shine like all those who I saw before me and inspired me,” Bassett told Vanity Fair. “To stand alongside those [who] I admire and to be able to achieve some success with it, that would mean that little girl’s dream came true in a bigger way than I could have ever imagined—that she could ever imagined.”

WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT, from left: Tina Turner, Angela Bassett on the recording studio set, rehearse a song performance, 1993. ph: D Stevens / © Buena Vista Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Bassett recently took home Entertainer of the Year at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.

“When I think about my career, I can’t help but reflect that often times when I’m seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, it was often someone there who looked like me with open arms, assuring me there was a place for me as an actor. ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ was a wonderful moment, but there were other amazing milestones that assured me that I was indeed living my purpose,” expressed the 9-1-1 star in her acceptance speech.

The 2023 Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live on Sunday, March 12 on ABC.