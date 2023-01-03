Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s Son Apologizes For Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Slater Vance, the son of Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett, has issued a public apology for participating in a viral TikTok challenge in which he lied to his parents about Michael B. Jordan suddenly passing away.

“I apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine,” the 16-year-old said in a statement on his Instagram account. “Taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful. I don’t wish any bad ramifications upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash.”

The teenager had previously shared a clip on TikTok of him informing his parents that the 35-year-old actor had died, news which caused Bassett to react with shock, while Vance refused to believe the validity of the claim. Jordan and Bassett both starred alongside each other in the 2018 Marvel film Black Panther, as well as its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022. The prank was part of a viral challenge in which users falsely announce a celebrity’s death in order to get a reaction from family members or friends.

“I own this was a mistake,” Slater continued. “I hope this can be a teaching lesson to anyone who uses social media as a tool and a source of entertainment to truly understand that your actions can have consequences that extend beyond you.” The post has since appeared to have been deleted or removed from his Instagram.

An independent recording artist, Slater released his debut album Journey 2 Forever in 2021 and is currently working on his second album.