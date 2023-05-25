Angela Bassett Calls Tina Turner “A Gift” In Emotional Tribute

Following news of Tina Turner’s death, fans’ thoughts and prayers turned to those who’d be deeply impacted by the loss—one of whom is Angela Bassett.

The 64-year-old took to Instagram to issue a heartfelt tribute to the Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll.

“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?,” Bassett began. “Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.”

She then reflected on the dedication Turner penned following the Black Panther star’s induction into the 2023 TIME100 class this past April.

D Stevens/© Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy of Everett Collection

“Her final words to me—for me—were ‘You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.’ I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days,” Bassett expressed.

She concluded, “I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world. So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be ‘simply the best.’ Angels sing thee to thy rest…Queen.”

The actress earned her first Oscar nomination in 1994 for her leading role in the critically-acclaimed biopic, What’s Love Got To Do With It?