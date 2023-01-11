Angela Bassett’s Golden Globe For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Makes Marvel History

Angela Bassett, winner of the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” poses in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Angela Bassett’s latest trophy has made superhero movie history.

On Tuesday night (Jan. 10) the veteran talent won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Film for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, making her the first star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to win in an acting category for their role.

The 64-year-old accepted the award for her role as Queen Ramonda, the matriarchal character of the Black Panther franchise. It marks Bassett’s first win at the Golden Globes since she was named Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for 1993’s Tina Turner biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It.

“I got to find my words. I’m so nervous. My heart is just beating,” Bassett began as she delivered a touching acceptance speech. “The late Toni Morrison said, ‘Your life is already a miracle of chance just waiting for you to order its destiny.’ In order for the destiny to manifest I think that it requires courage to have faith, it requires patience and it requires a true sense of yourself.”

Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In her speech, she continued to thank her professional team, her family, and pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, her fictional son who starred as T’Challa in the Black Panther franchise ahead of his tragic death in 2020.

“Weeping may come in the evening but joy comes in the morning. We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed.”

The Waiting To Exhale star continued, “We were surrounded each and every day by the light and spirit of Chadwick Boseman. We have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us. We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like, behind and in front of the camera. To the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love.”

Watch Angela Bassett accept her historic Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress in a Film for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below.