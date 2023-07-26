Angela “Blac Chyna” White Lands Ethika Deal After Transforming Her Look

Angela “Blac Chyna” White is continuing her lifestyle and image transformation and just landed a deal with apparel brand Ethika. The 35-year-old signed on to the lucrative partnership, to which she will create her own line of athleisure, underwear, and fashionable pieces. The first collection is set to release around the holidays, Page Six Style reports.

The deal is White’s first major venture since she began her image renewal. Over the last few months, the exotic dancer-turned reality star has undergone surgery to reduce her breasts and buttocks, dissolved her facial fillers, and removed tattoos that she deemed “demonic.”

Additionally the mommy-of-two deactivated her OnlyFans account, got baptized, reclaimed her birth name and also earned an honorary doctorate degree from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College. The 35-year-old also celebrated 10 months of sobriety amid changing her diet and exercising regularly.

Blac Chyna attends the Society Performers Academy Hosts SPiN Nationals (Summer 2023) at Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Per outlet, White said partnering with Ethika was more about her fitness and spiritual journey, and not just her physical transformation. “Outside of the body transformation, the spiritual and fitness journey played a major part. When you’re making a transformation, it takes a lot of discipline,” she told Page Six Style.

When asked if she feels “hotter” now with her new image, she replied, “Hotter isn’t even the word! Refreshed and superior is what I would say. This is the best I’ve felt my whole life. My confidence is through the roof, and I’m loving the woman I’m becoming.”

White visited the Ethika HQ back in April where they showed her around the warehouse. She wore a two-piece set with her hair two-toned. See below.

“Angela has an amazing perspective as an entrepreneur and a mother, and we are excited to go down this path with her,” vp marketing at Ethika stated to the outlet. “Angela expressed to us that she was looking to launch a few new businesses in her portfolio and Ethika would be a great fit.”