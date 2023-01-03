Angela Simmons Gushes Over New Relationship With Yo Gotti

Years after exposing his crush on Angela Simmons in 2016 smash “Down In The DM,” Memphis rapper Yo Gotti has locked it down with the beauty, going Instagram official with the reality star over the holiday weekend.

Simmons, 35, is now gushing over her persistent suitor, 41, taking to her Instagram stories Monday to share that she is “Happier than I’ve ever been” before adding a double-heart emoji.

Gotti was initially rebuffed by the daughter of Rev Run, as she announced her engagement to Sutton Tennyson shortly after “Down In The DM” dropped. The pair went on to have a son, but split by 2017. Tennyson was later shot and killed in his Atlanta home in 2018.

Rumors of a reunion between Simmons and her ex Shad “Bow Wow” Moss circulated in 2022, as did whispers that the star was dating her Growing Up Hip-Hop co-star Romeo. Gotti, however, is the first man she’s claimed publicly in years.

Both Simmons and the CMG Music boss scrubbed their Instagram pages before announcing their relationship on New Year’s Eve.

“You are all I need and more,” Simmons captioned a pic of the couple, the star decked out in black gown and evening gloves with diamond-encrusted accessories.

Gotti’s caption found the rapper boasting of being able to lock down every one of his crushes since his teenage years, captioning a clip of the couple toasting to the new year, “Ain loss a crush since High School ?.”