Angela Simmons Gifts Yo Gotti A Tesla & Surprise Party For His 42nd Birthday

Angela Simmons made sure to surprise her man Yo Gotti with something that he’s been mentioning in conversation for his 42nd birthday. Besides throwing her man an impromptu birthday shindig filled with family and friends in the Philippines, the 35-year-old also flew out both of their mothers, Gotti’s daughter and a few CMG artists on private jets.

GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, Trina, Lil Popper and more made their way to the private luxury resort located on the beautiful archipelago of Southeast Asia. Simmons went all out with extravagant decor, an exquisite birthday cake, live entertainment, and something Gotti longed for: an all-black Tesla Model X SUV.

Gotti took to his Instagram to express his appreciation, although social media assumed that he didn’t look happy from his body language.

He wrote, “My Year Starts Over Today, If u know me you know I Celebrate for a Month or So Strait to whatever Budget I set Runs out ( Whats My Budget Dis Year ) But this The Kick off & it didn’t cost me a Penny ! Thank you @angelasimmons & My Famly and Everyone who took time out they Day to Travel to come kick with me.”

He added, “P.s I kept telling Shawty I want a Tesla on some everyday type Sh!t but I heard it takes too long to order, So She Popped Up With One I Respect ur Gangsta.”

The pair made their public debut on New Year’s Eve via Instagram, with Simmons captioning her post of the couple “You are all I need and more.”

Yo Gotti’s been a persistent suitor of Rev Run’s daughter since he publicly confessed his desire for her in his 2016 hit, “Down In The DM.”

He raps, “And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’ / F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals).”

Since the publicity of their relationship, the couple has attended basketball games court side, been on lavish “baecations,” and attended red carpet events together.

On Valentine’s Day, the former Pastries sneakers creator shared a montage of videos of her and Gotti with the caption, “Lover, man, best friend,” with a heart emoji. Some of the video showed the two kissing in Dubai, on a yacht, and just getting cozy with each other.