Angela Yee Recalls Being “Good Friends” With Lauryn Hill In High School

Angela Yee reveals that not only was she once high school classmates with music legend Lauryn Hill, but that the two actually ran in similar circles during their teen years. The 47-year-old, who recently premiered the first episode of her new show Way Up With Yee on Tuesday (Jan. 17), touched on her memories of roaming the same hallways as the New Jersey native during a conversation with Page Six.

“I would love for her to be [a guest],” Yee says of the suggestion that Hill should appear on a future episode of Way Up With Yee. “Possibly because she does not do interviews, and also because I [have] met her before. We went to high school together.”

The veteran radio host says that she and Hill were actually on great terms during those years, but has yet to conduct an interview with the Fugees member. “She was a good friend of mine back then, and we’ve never had a chance to have a sit down,” Yee admits. “I just think that she has had longevity in this game.”

Lauryn Hill performs on stage during day three of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. Ian Gavan/Getty Images

In terms of her specific memories of the Grammy Award-winner’s personality at the time, Yee remembers her as a popular figure who had the influence to be named head of the school’s cheer squad. “People don’t understand she was the captain of the cheerleading team,” said the Radio Hall of Fame inductee. “Lauryn was always popping, so I feel like it would be a really fun conversation.”

According to Yee, she and Hill attended Columbia High School in New Jersey during the early ’90s Yee, a native of Brooklyn, had begun her high school career at Brooklyn Poly Prep, but transferred to Columbia High School after her family moved to New Jersey.

In August 2022, Yee announced her departure from The Breakfast Club to launch her own show on iHeartRadio, Way Up With Yee, which will begin to broadcast nationwide on January 30.