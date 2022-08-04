Angelica Ross To Star In ‘Chicago’ On Broadway

Angelica Ross is taking her talents to Broadway. The Pose star has landed the role of Roxie Hart in the theater rendition of Chicago, according to Broadway. The drama is set to run at the Ambassador Theatre on Sept. 12 and play the role through November 6.

With her debut role, Ross becomes the first openly transgender woman to play a leading role in a Broadway show.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

As her glowing resume continues to expand, the multi-hyphenate talent has not only made her name on television through the once-popular FX television series. Ross is a producer, singer-songwriter, LGBTQ organizer, and activist.

“People are constantly looking outside of themselves for definitions, for blame, for support,” explained Ross to Inc. sharing life lessons. “I’ve learned that looking outside of yourself is an incorrect way to practice this thing called life. You can find all you need within yourself.”

She added, “I started to reject the scoreboard of bank account balances and credit scores, which are supposed to determine what my value is.”

The current cast of Chicago features Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart, Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, Erich Bergen as Billy Flynn, Charity Angel Dawson as Matron “Mama” Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Chicago is produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, with direction by Walter Bobbie and choreography by Ann Reinking.