Angelina Jolie To Open Atelier In Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Final Studio

Angelina Jolie is set to open an atelier in Jean-Michel Basquiat’s former studio and apartment, Artnews reports.

The acclaimed actress and humanitarian inked an eight-year lease with Meridian Capitol Group for the three-story New York building. The legendary 6,600-square-foot space is located at 57 Great Jones Street in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood and was initially listed at $60,000 per month.

Angelina will use the space for her Atelier Jolie venture, giving workshop opportunities to underrepresented artists, tailors, and creatives worldwide. Artists participating in the communal space can display their work and visions at the iconic building. The Los Angeles native hopes to get her artistic operation open “as soon as possible.”

“I am building a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers, and artisans [worldwide]. A place to have fun. To create your own designs with freedom. To discover yourself,” she typed on the Atelier Jolie site. “We will use only leftover, quality vintage material and deadstock. You will be able to repair or upcycle pieces from your closet you wish to revive, perfecting fit, breathing new life into what could have been thrown away, and creating quality heirloom garments with personal meaning.

“We hope to create a community of creativity and inspiration, regardless of socio-economic background. We will spotlight the people who play a part in each creation. We will bring together a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other talented, underappreciated groups, with positions of dignity based on skill.”

Meridian Capitol Group agents John Roesch and Garrett Kelly told the outlet that the Oscar-award-winning entertainer is expected to retain the street art and graffiti adorning the front of the building. They expressed that her decision would pay tribute to Basquiat‘s history and tenure as a street artist.

“A privilege to be in this space. We will do our best to respect and honor its artist legacy with community and creativity,” Jolie’s site adds. “Hope to see you there…Jean-Michel Basquiat’s sisters, Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveauxex, illuminate his contribution to art history at the exhibit King Pleasure. For those unable to join us in New York City, we’re designing an online community and destination for you to create with us.”

Jean-Michel Basquiat famously worked and lived at the apartment for the last five years of his life. Basquiat occupied the second floor, renting the space from Andy Warhol, who owned the building at the time. The artist would eventually perish at the commons at age 27 after an accidental heroin overdose in 1988.