Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Will Be A Spelmanite This Fall

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17-year-old daughter of A-list stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, will be attending Spelman College this fall! In an Instagram post on Sunday (July 31), Jolie revealed the news that Zahara is a soon-to-be Jaguar.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” the 47-year-old proud mom captioned an image of her daughter with fellow Spelman prospects. She added, “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl #SpelmanCollege “#SpelmanSisters and “#HBCU,” shouting out the essence of the historically Black college for women.

While it hasn’t been revealed what Zahara will be studying, recent events suggest that she may enter the social justice realm. Back in December 2021, she joined her mom on a trip to Washington, D.C., to meet with advocates and politicians in support of the Violence Against Women Act.

“Heading into the Senate’s introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, I’m grateful and humbled to join with dedicated advocates and legislators,” Jolie wrote on her instagram at the time. “I’m also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara — and for her presence to calm my nerves before today’s press conference.”

Jolie once said in an interview with PEOPLE, that she is “curious about all the different aspects of who they are” referring to her six children who are of ages ranging between 14 and 20. Jolie added in the interview that her priority is to, “be there to support and develop all the different aspects of who they are.”

“We’re supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can’t figure out who they are if you don’t enthusiastically develop with them,” she continued.

Congratulations to Zahara!