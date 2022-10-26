Angelina Jolie Visits Daughter Zahara During Spelman College Homecoming

Angelina Jolie made it a point to support daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt this weekend as they attended Spelman College’s 2022 Homecoming together.

This is the first time the actress has been spotted on the historically Black college campus since she dropped off Zahara, 17, in August to begin the school year.

Jolie, 47, was also happy to snap photos with fans who happened to spot the By The Sea actress while strolling the grounds of the Atlanta institution.

Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming



"Look I know you're tryna be inconspicuous, so when we take this selfie just look down instead of me holding the camera up. Cool?"



Spelman’s Vice President of Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman, shared photos of Jolie during move-in day back in August, including one clip of the star opening up about how she’s handling Zahara moving out of the nest.

“I’m going to start crying if I talk about today. I haven’t started crying yet so … hopefully I can hold it together,” she said before adding that she felt “so excited” to send her daughter to the respected HBCU.

Joile also showed love to Zahara’s “Spelman sisters” in an August Instagram post featuring her daughter and several fellow students.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.#spelman#spelmancollege#spelmansisters#HBCU.”