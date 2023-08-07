Angus Cloud’s Mom Insists He “Did Not Intend To End His Life” Amid Speculations Of Suicide

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud passed away last week (Aug. 1), leaving many to speculate on his cause of death. His mother, Lisa Cloud, is now shutting down all talk of her late son purposefully taking his own life.

Lisa took to her Facebook Saturday (Aug. 5) with an heartfelt post about Angus and also showed gratitude to those who’ve reached out amid her loss. She made it clear that although Cloud was deeply grieving his father’s recent passing — whom he buried a week prior to his own death — she assured loved ones that the 25-year-old’s last day was a “joyful” one.

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time,” she started. “I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.”

Mrs. Cloud also shared that the day of the actor’s death, he had reorganized his room and also spoke about paying for his sisters’ college tuition. His mother also blamed social media for suggesting that Cloud’s death was intentional. She reiterated that her son did not “intend to end his life.”

“When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning,” she wrote before speaking to a possible overdose. “I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up.

“We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world,” she continued. “His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in [Euphoria] became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love.”

Angus Cloud attends a private event at the Kendrick Lamar Concert hosted by Pair of Thieves in Hyde Lounge at Crypto.com Arena on September 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Presley Ann/Getty Images

Lisa prefaced that Cloud had a head injury 10 years ago and miraculously didn’t die. “He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love,” she said. “To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life. Bless your hearts.”

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family stated to TMZ following his death. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

It continued, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud’s ascension to Hollywood fame started with the 2019 award-winning HBO series, where he played Fez, a drug dealer and mentor to Zendaya’s character, Rue. He’s also been a part of films including The Line and North Hollywood, amidst cameoing in a plethora of music videos. Before his passing, Cloud reportedly filmed two projects.