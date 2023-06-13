Anita Baker Removes Babyface From The Songstress Tour

Anita Baker is taking matters regarding her Songstress Tour into her own hands, as the Rapture singer has announced that Babyface will no longer be joining her on the road.

On Tuesday (June 13), Baker tweeted, “After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made. Blessings. ABXO”

#AnitaBaker After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest❤️/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made.

Blessings?

ABXO? pic.twitter.com/P7OzVdiEPm — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 13, 2023

Just yesterday, the 65-year-old defended her honor against fans of the “Not Gon’ Cry” songwriter when they attacked her for calling him a supporting act. In turn, she labeled them “Kenny’s Creepy Crazies,” schooled them a bit, and even asked him to “call [them] off.”

“Dearest one. You are Not, privy to *The Contracts*. Yes, Babyface is Special Guest/Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the Truth,” she tweeted. Baker later explained that Face was “contracted” by her manager to “HELP Expose him 2 [her] Arena Size Fan Base.”

I Fought & WON? that Case tOO! 20 YEARS Ago?And NOW, i'm More Successful Than EVER??

it does'nt Diminish @Babyface, Mngr Conracted, as My Special Guest/Support Act, to HELP Expose, him 2 My Arena Size Fan Base… It HELPs Him… Bye, to Kenny's Creepy Crazies https://t.co/pb6NdpEO0W pic.twitter.com/Jo4Us8zjNg — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

She even addressed Babyface directly, writing, “Kenny’s Crazies are online Bullies. @Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My Tour.”

The tour began in February and out of the five dates that have passed, Babyface has only performed during four of them. As previously reported, he didn’t perform during the Newark, N.J. stop on May 10 after a two-hour delay caused by technical difficulties. He shared that he was “asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety.”

There’s no word on if Baker intends to replace Babyface and he has not spoken out about the matter.