Anthony Anderson Calls Emmys Racist For ‘Black-ish’ Snub In Comedic ‘Kimmel’ Monologue

Kenya Barris’ critically acclaimed Black-ish ended in April 2022 after eight years on-air. One of the show’s stars Anthony Anderson expected the Academy to nominate the sitcom for a multitude of nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards—but that wasn’t the case as the Academy shut the show out, earning only two nominations for Contemporary Costumes and Contemporary Hairstyling.

The actor and comedian served as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (July 12) and used the opportunity and platform to air his grievances. Addressing the Academy head-on in a half-joking, half-serious tone, Anderson began his monologue praising Jimmy Kimmel Live for its Outstanding Variety Talk Series nomination. Afterward, the guest host criticized the Academy for snubbing Black-ish.

Congratulations to Nena Ross Davis and our #blackish Hair Team on their #Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling! #EmmyNoms pic.twitter.com/8wsrkxznUO — black-ish (@blackishabc) July 12, 2022

“I don’t want to bring the mood down, but I do have a bone to pick with the Academy,” said Anderson. “You know who did not get nominated for an Emmy this morning? America’s sweetheart — me. And neither did my show, Black-ish, or my co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross. Can you believe that sh*t, momma?”

To which his mom, sitting in the front row, responded, “Hell nah.” Anderson then jokingly questioned the motives behind the Academy’s decision to shut the critically acclaimed sitcom out.

“Look, I’m not saying the voters were stupid for not nominating me, Black-ish, or Tracee. I’m saying they’re racist.”

After finding solace in history, Anderson ended his criticisms of the Emmy snub by joking about Kangaroo Jack, a movie that featured the comedian and was critically panned upon release.

“You know who else never won an Emmy? Nelson Mandela. I think,” the comedian continued sarcastically. “At least I’ll always have my Oscar for Kangaroo Jack. They can never take that away from me!”

Throughout Black-ish‘s time on air, the sitcom earned twenty-six Emmy nominations. The show’s only Emmy win arrived in 2020 for Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling. Nevertheless, Black-ish managed to snag six nominations in 2021, including a nom for Anthony Anderson as a lead comedy actor, Tracee Ellis Ross as a lead comedy actress, and the show which was nominated for Best Comedy Series.

Anderson and Black-ish were not alone in being shut out by this year’s Emmy nominations. The Academy also forgot others like Yellowstone (Paramount Network), Reservation Dogs (FX), WeCrashed (Apple TV), and Just Like That (HBO Max), as they weren’t nominated at all.

On a brighter note, a slew of Black talent in Hollywood received their first Emmy nomination. Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, and Sheryl Lee Ralph could potentially take home an award. Brunson has made history as the first Black woman to receive three comedy Emmy nominations.

