Anthony Anderson And Cedric The Entertainer’s New ‘Kings Of BBQ’ Series Headed To A&E

Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer are joining forces in the most unexpected way. Together, the comedic geniuses will embark on a barbeque adventure across the country as they learn the best techniques, flavors, and traditions while preparing to launch their brand, AC Barbeque, on the new A+E series, Kings Of BBQ.

The 10-episode unscripted show is set to premiere on Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“Anthony and I are very excited to take our audience into the savory, smokehouse-filled, finger-licking world of barbeque all across the United States,” said the King of Comedy in a statement when the series was first greenlit back in March. “In collaboration with A&E, we created the Kings of BBQ series as a perfect way to share our new business venture, AC Barbeque, with all of you.”

Whitten Sabbatini & Maggie Shannon

The Black-ish alum added, “I’m thrilled to partner with A&E on this series to honor the traditions and flavors of barbeque that have been a big part of my life for as long as I can remember. The launch of AC Barbeque has been a lifelong dream for Cedric and I and we cannot wait to learn more about the craft and share our journey.”

In each hour-long episode, the two will encounter barbeque chefs and experts who will share their knowledge and insider secrets while “highlighting Black Excellence in the industry along the way.” They will go behind-the-scenes to master barbeque and start a business that reflects the legacy of BBQ. Even together, their love of BBQ differs considering Anderson is from Compton and Cedric is from St. Louis. Celebrity friends and family will also be joining to share how varying cultures and experiences influence the world of barbeque.

Watch a teaser of the series below.