Anthony Anderson Officiates His Friend AJ Williams’ Wedding In Jamaica

Actor, comedian, and game show host Anthony Anderson gave one of his closest friends the gift of a lifetime: officiating her wedding.

The Black-ish lead stood before his friend, AJ Williams, and her husband, John Henson, as he oversaw the couple tying the knot on Jamaica’s mesmerizing coastline.

Taking on the important position for the first time ever, Anderson told PEOPLE that he was “glad that my first experience was among friends.” Williams and Anderson have been friends since 2018.

“Anthony asked us if we wanted him to marry us. We said yes with an astounding yes!” the event company owner told the outlet. Sharing a funny moment from the wedding, Anderson also revealed that the bride’s sister actually forgot to bring William’s ring to the alter during the ceremony.

“It’s not everyday that the bride’s ring [is] not with the bride as she’s getting married,” he jokingly recalled. “Unfortunately, the ring was not found, so a caring friend gave her ring as a temporary placeholder until the ring was found. Let’s just say that [it] has new meaning to something borrowed, something new!”

The 52-year-old made it clear that he had no prior experience or training ahead of officiating the nuptials.

“Between you and I, I’m not sure if this whole thing is totally legit,” he said. “We’ll just let the courts decide if it ever comes to that!” He warmly added, “My wish for AJ and John is that they continue to love one another the way that they have for the last 14 years. With a relationship like theirs, marriage is easy.”

“I loved every minute of it, and the best part was having my event industry friends behind me to support me,” said Williams about her famous peers. “They are the best!”

Amongst his many endeavors — including playing the barber in the 2023 Netflix film You People — Anthony Anderson can currently be heard as the voice of Ray Ray on Disney’s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Take a look at a few Instagram photos from Anderson’s friend AJ Williams’ wedding above.