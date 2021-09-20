Anthony “AJ” Johnson, Comedian And Actor, Dead at 56

Actor and comedian Anthony “AJ” Johnson has died at the age of 56. The news was confirmed to TMZ by his nephew. According to the outlet, Johnson best known for his role as Ezal in the classic comedy film Friday was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles store earlier this month.

Johnson was rushed to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead. An official cause of death has not been released. Although he is best known for the aforementioned movie, the actor succeeded in other roles delivering comedic, quotable one-liners in a variety of films and led an on-stage stand-up career.

Master P. (L) and Anthony Johnson (R) in ‘I Got the Hook-Up 2.’ RLJ Entertainment/Courtesy Everett Collection

Johnson’s Hollywood start came in 1990 when he landed the role of E.Z.E. in House Party. From there, he continued to do stand-up and played parts in Lethal Weapon 3 and Menace II Society. He eventually landed the stand-out role of Ezal and went on to become a Black comedy favorite.

His resume includes adding humor to almost 50 films and television shows, including Moesha, Martin, Malcolm & Eddie, The Players Club, I Got the Hook Up, and its sequel, B*A*P*S*, How To Be A Player, Def Comedy Jam, and The Jamie Foxx Show.

It’s also rumored Johnson was cast to reprise his role in the upcoming Last Friday.

L–R: Anthony “AJ” Johnson, Bernie Mac, and Tom “Tiny” Lister Jr. in ‘The Players Club.’ New Line Cinema/Courtesy of Everett Collection

Ice Cube, writer and star of Friday, shared his condolences for Johnson on Twitter Monday (Sept. 20) morning.

“Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away,” he wrote. “Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time. Sorry I couldn’t bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in Last Friday…”

VIBE will continue to provide updates as this story develops. VIBE has reached out via email to Johnson’s listed contact for further details.