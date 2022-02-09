‘Friday’ Actor Anthony “AJ” Johnson’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Anthony “AJ” Johnson—known best for his roles in Friday, The Players Club, and B.A.P.S—sadly passed away at the age of 55 on Sept. 6, 2021.

The actor and comedian was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles store and was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. On Wednesday (Feb. 9), his cause of death was revealed. As reported by TMZ, his autopsy stated that Johnson died from “chronic ethanol use.” In layman’s terms, he died from alcohol abuse, but the manner of death was natural. Additionally, no alcohol or common drugs were found in his system when doctors ran a toxicology test at the time of his death.

It was also revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19, but no signs of pneumonia were detected.

His wife, Lexis, shared with the outlet that she will be creating a foundation in his honor and wanted the public to know about her husband’s cause of death as a “warning” regarding alcohol’s lethal effects.

A representative for Johnson shared this exclusive statement with VIBE at the time of his passing: “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr. Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold. We will be in constant prayer for his entire family including his wife Lexis, 3 children, brother Edward ‘Peanut’ Smith, sister Sheila, and lifetime manager and friend Mike B. Please give them the time they need to process and grieve such a huge loss.”