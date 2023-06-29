Anthony Mackie Defends Jonathan Majors In Heat Of Assault Case

Anthony Mackie believes Jonathan Majors is being unfairly panned in the court of public opinion regarding current allegations of assault, the 44-year-old reiterating the concept of “innocent until proven guilty” in a recent interview.

The Avengers: Endgame actor is the first Marvel cast member to speak on Majors’ recent allegations. “We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty,'” Mackie told Inverse when speaking about the Creed III actor.

“That’s one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty,” Mackie asserted.

Jonathan Majors’ case has been a whirlwind ever since his initial arrest in March, where he was cited for alleged strangulation and harassment of a woman named Grace Jabbari, who was allegedly his girlfriend. His legal team later clarified that he was arrested for two counts of assault in the third degree, attempted assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, and harassment in the second degree.

Majors was dropped by his management team Entertainment 360, plus his PR firm The Lede Company and House Valentino following these allegations. More women came out saying that Majors had abused them soon after, though none of the additional claims have been substantiated.

Most recently, the Marvel star filed a domestic violence report against Jabbari. In his version of the story, she attacked him first and he put his hands on her in an attempt to restrain her. The NYPD has reportedly found probable cause to arrest Jabbari. Majors is set to appear at his next court date on Aug. 3.