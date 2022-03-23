Anthony Mackie Set To Open Film And Television Studio In New Orleans

Anthony Mackie is giving back to his hometown in a major way. The New Orleans native is set to build a 20-acre film studio in the Louisiana city. He purchased the land in the New Orleans East area. NOLA Mayor Latoya Cantrell excitedly shared the news of the development on Twitter.

“The New Orleans East is making a comeback, bam,” she wrote. “The influx of productions will not only bring economic growth but job opportunities!”

According to Deadline other city leaders are also hopeful for the studio and what it can bring to The Big Easy. The news was also reported on Nola.com.

“Years ago, we talked about us being Hollywood South. I think maybe we’re finally in a position to make it happen and for New Orleans East to be the foundation for that to happen,” expressed City Councilman Oliver Thomas. “To have Captain America and his brand and his star power I think it helps to support all the other investments.”

Mackie is geared to suit up in the red, white, and blue superhero suit in the first leading superhero role of his career. The 43-year-old talent first appeared as Falcon in 2014’s blockbuster Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Since then, he’s played the character in five additional MCU movies. Featured in the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, on Disney +, the character became Captain America in the final episode in April 2021. By August 2021, he sealed the deal on a feature film.

“I’ve worked so long in this business and I’ve done so many things that I felt were not appreciated or overlooked or things that were not considered to be worthy of promotion—and this is like my first promotion,” Mackie shared at the time, adding later in the interview, “Having if not one of my bucket lists, the bucket list moment happen, is not so much about becoming Captain America—it’s about having my dreams realized,” he explained. “It’s very humbling when, you know, you get the opportunity that you’ve always dreamed of.”