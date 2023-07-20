Antonio Brown Asks To Have Sex With Adam22’s Wife: “Lemme Get Next”

Antonio Brown has alluded to his desire to have sexual relations with Adam22’s wife, asking the blessing of the No Jumper founder himself.

On Wednesday (July 19), the former NFL player took to Twitter to make the bold request, tagging Adam22’s own account on the platform. “Lemme get next @Adam22,” Brown wrote, referencing the content creator’s wife, adult film star Lena The Plug, and her recent sexual encounter with fellow porn star Jason Luv.

Apparently miffed by Brown’s statement, Adam responded with a tweet of his own, questioning the size of the Florida native’s private parts. “What are you gonna do with it with your little a** meat,” the controversial commentator shot back shortly after Brown’s initial comment.

What are you gonna do with it with your little ass meat https://t.co/Bif1sw904s — adam22 (@adam22) July 19, 2023

Adam22 has become a target for hecklers after he publicly agreed to allow his wife to record a sex scene with Jason Luv, which has since surfaced online. A number of social media users have suggested that the New Hampshire native’s wife enjoyed her encounter with Luv more than those with her husband, including Luv himself, who Adam “banned” from ever having sexual intercourse with his wife again.

Brown, who last played in the NFL during the 2021 regular season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has made headlines in recent years for several legal matters and alleged inappropriate behavior. In April 2023, a warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest over unpaid child support payments after being accused of skipping multiple payments to ex-girlfriend, Wiltrice Jackson — the mother of his 15-year-old daughter, Antanyiah.

In January 2023, he was accused by Chelsie Kyriss of sending explicit photos of women to their son on social media, as well as posting a photo of her and Brown performing a sexual act. Kyriss, who shares three children with Brown, blasted SnapChat for allowing the photo to remain on his account after requesting its removal.

(L-R) Chelsie Kyriss, Antonio brown Attend Rick Ross Celebrates His Birthday At Mr. Hospitality’s El Tucán With Haute Living And Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at El Tucan on January 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Mr. Hospitality

“I have reported his page and all pictures,” Kyriss wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “Unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved as well.”

SnapChat would later suspend Brown’s account for violating its terms and conditions.