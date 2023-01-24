Apollo Theater Issues Statement Following Fan’s Balcony Fall At Drake Concert

There were many surprises that took place at the two-night Drake concert held at the world-famous Apollo Theater. Aside from his special guest performers, a fan actually took a plunge from the lower mezzanine balcony of the theater, landing him in the orchestra section. He was fortunately unharmed.

On Monday (Jan. 23) the Apollo Theater released a statement about the incident, describing what took place.

“Unfortunately, last evening an incident occurred with an audience member who landed in the orchestra from the lower mezzanine,” a rep wrote. “Drake, Apollo, SiriusXM halted the show immediately when learning of a potential fan injury and standard protocol were taken. They were seen immediately by EMS on site.”

The venue continued, “The fan and other audience members reported that they were ok. No major injuries have been reported.”

A statement about last night’s concert: pic.twitter.com/MqvUmFyzP7 — apollotheater (@ApolloTheater) January 23, 2023

The incident happened just as Drake was bringing out his surprise guest 21 savage. Just as the beat to “Rich Flex” dropped, a man can be seen randomly falling into the audience below him. Once the 6God got a hold of what was happening, he paused his performance and told the crowd: “I gotta make sure somebody’s ok.”

As of publication, a reason for the fall has not been made public.

Reportedly, the recorded concert from the Apollo theater will air on Drake’s SiriusXM channel Sound 42 at a later date. Celebrities including Justin Bieber, A$AP Ferg, Kevin Durant, and Odell Beckham Jr. were in attendance.

Watch the scary incident of the fan falling off the balcony below.