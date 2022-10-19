‘Louis Armstrong’s Black And Blues’ Documentary Coming To Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will pay homage to one of the founding fathers of jazz, Louis Armstrong, on Oct. 28 when they release the Apple Original Film Louis Armstrong’s Black And Blues. The film will take an in-depth look at the generational musician’s impact through archival footage, as well as never-heard-before home recordings and personal conversations.

Sacha Jenkins led the directional effort of the documentary, which will also feature voiceover work by Nas. Wynton Marsalis will also appear in the film as a prominent talking head covering how Armstrong navigated the music landscape from the Civil War up through the Civil Rights movement.

While Black And Blues will take an important look backward, it will also focus on what came after, as the documentary will outline Armstrong’s impact on Hip-Hop and every other form of traditional western musical performance.

Louis Armstrong was born and raised in New Orleans. He was a vocalist and played the trumpet and cornet. The musician was mentored by Joe “King” Oliver and played in the Creole Jazz Band. Later on in his career, Armstrong settled in Queens, NY. He is recognized for being one of the first Black musicians to “cross over” and have widespread appeal beyond the Black diaspora. He is best known for the record “What A Wonderful World.”

Beyond the music, Armstrong also took a strong stance against desegregation during the Little Rock crisis of 1957. As a voice of music and a voice for his people, this documentary is sure to be a worthwhile watch come Oct. 28, serving as an informative piece of content for those not familiar with all that he contributed to the culture and music at large.