Aretha Franklin’s Handwritten Will Ruled Valid By Jury

Progress has been made in the battle for Aretha Franklin’s estate. On Tuesday (July 11), a jury decided a handwritten will dating back to 2014 that was found in a couch cushion was valid in the process of determining the Queen of Soul’s final wishes. The Associated Press reported the jury deliberated for less than an hour before arriving at the verdict.

The ruling signals a victory for her two sons Kecalf Franklin and Edward Franklin, who are advocating for the document over a version crafted in 2010. The pair teamed up against brother Ted White II, who is more inclined to the older will.

“I’m very, very happy. I just wanted my mother’s wishes to be adhered to,” Kecalf Franklin detailed. “We just want to exhale right now. It’s been a long five years for my family, my children.”

Although the handwritten document has been validated by the court ruling, there is still a process in determining the final steps involving Franklin’s estate. Per AP, there still will be discussions over whether any of the guidelines set in 2010 will be fulfilled, with Judge Jennifer Callaghan scheduling a conference for next week.

“You can take your will and leave it on the kitchen counter. It’s still your will,” argued lawyer Charles McKelvie to the jury.

The handwritten will names Kecalf Franklin executor of the estate and mentions his grandchildren would also inherit his mother’s main home in Bloomfield Hills, which was valued at $1.1 million and has since appreciated in value.

In both versions of the “Respect” singer’s detailed final wishes, her oldest son, Clarence, who lives under guardianship, must be regularly supported. While the battle continues, the estate has proceeded to pay off the Grammy Award-winning performer’s tax debt which totaled more than $7 million at the time of her death.