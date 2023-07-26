Ari Lennox Celebrates 7 Months Sober: “Now I Have Help, And That Helps”

Ari Lennox is celebrating being seven months sober, taking to Instagram to reflect on her milestone. On Tuesday (July 25), the D.C. native opened up about her journey thus far and how the inner work has made her “much happier” and “more stable.”

Later in her letter to herself, the songstress detailed how avoiding alcohol decreased her anxiety attacks, night terrors, and panic attacks. During her note, Lennox also referenced her fear of flying, in which she has seemingly used alcohol in the past to numb herself from the dread.

“7 months sober. That’s a lot of sober flights. A lot of sober conversations. A lot of facing things raw and head on,” Ari started her note. “Honestly, I don’t know what will happen when I reach a year sober. I don’t know if sobriety is forever, but I can’t imagine going back to how things were.”

She continued, “Passing out in the airport or having my emotions more heightened than needed smh s**t was bad. I feel more in control of my emotions. More stable. More happy. More alert. More safe. More accepting of things I can’t control and more responsible with things I can. I have less anxiety socially and when I’m ready to go, I go. I recognize my threshold with things and implement boundaries. I don’t find interest in partying anymore :/ maybe I’m changing, and that’s deeper than alcohol. I like doing chill sweet things. I’m a chill bi**h I realized.”

As she went on, the “BMO” musician reassured her fans that it’s okay to get help whenever they feel lost. Ari expressed that she now feels more present in her life experiences due to her sobriety journey, being able to live without “embarrassment.”

“Accepting help and realizing I’m not the best traveler on my own has been a game changer,” she added. “So now I have help, and that helps. Having help is okay. I like waking up with no hangover or embarrassment. I like waking up with no night terrors and panic attacks from liquor.”

“It’s nice to be present. Sobriety is a very present experience. Also I ain’t have no a** in long over a year. Just casually communicating this to the universe. Yeah sure there’s the fantasy of wanting to escape all the intense stress of the world with alcohol cause, boy does it work temporarily. But there’s the moment the liquor stops numbing, and you’re chasing that feeling to no avail, and you wake to see the problems of life still there,” she concludes.