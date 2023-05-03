A$AP Rocky Tells Woman “MY FAULT $WEETHEART” After Jumping Over Her In Viral Clip

A$AP Rocky attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

A$AP Rocky has responded to a fan after jumping over her on Monday night (May 1). The rapper, running to New York City’s Carlyle Hotel to get ready for the Met Gala, forced his way through a crowd of fans outside of the venue. A viral video showed the 34-year-old interacting with a young woman at the front of the group, pushing her in his attempt to hop over the barricade.

In the clip, the Harlem native pushes off on the fan, knocking her glasses from her face. Once he successfully makes his way to the other side, the chaotic crowd cheered.

So does anyone know why ASAP Rocky had to do this? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/cKVttaCfAY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 1, 2023

The woman in the video identified herself on Twitter, uploading a disheveled selfie with the caption “ASAP Rocky just literally jumped over me.” As the tweet circulated across the platform, the “L$D” rapper issued a response.

“LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART,” wrote the chart-topping musician.

LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART https://t.co/hrQmeHosBL — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) May 2, 2023

Identified as 21-year-old Madelyn Llanes, the woman shared more details on her viral moment with The Independent.

“I went to The Carlyle early in the day just so I’d be able to see everyone’s outfits up close as they’d head out. What happened with A$AP Rocky is that I had felt someone tapping my shoulder, so I turned around and saw that it was him but my brain didn’t fully comprehend that it was him,” explained Llanes.

“He said, ‘Sweetheart I need to get through’ and I just told him ‘no’ because the barricade was right in front of me, there wasn’t really anywhere to go.”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Her story continued, “He just pushed his way up and then hopped over and grabbed me and the guy next to me as he did. After he hopped over, he was like ‘Thank you’ and then just laughed and flipped me off and then he went inside and that’s when I fully realized it was him.”

Later in the evening, A$AP Rocky eventually made it to the 2023 Met Gala red carpet with Rihanna, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child.