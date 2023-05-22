A$AP Rocky Defends Rihanna After Fight Breaks Out During Party

A$AP Rocky was forced to speak up on behalf of pregnant partner Rihanna and their unborn child this weekend after a fight broke out in their section during a crowded club appearance.

“Ya’ll ni**as act like gentlemen right now. You heard?” A$AP said into the mic after the music was stopped due to the tussle. “I got my lady here, y’all ni**as calm that sh*t down, man. Don’t be in this section doing all that sh*t, calm that sh*t down.”

“Ya’ll act like gentlemens when you in our presence,” he further demanded in the clip obtained by The Shade Room.

Fans of both Rocky and Riri took to social media to praise the Harlem spitter for assuring no harm came their way as Rihanna carries their second child together.

“That’s right , Protect your Queen and your unborn!,” wrote one fan, with another adding, “ENERGY !!! N that’s why when people be talking about she has more money than him !!! Yes but she feels safe in his arms ! That’s what matters !!! ENERGY !!!”

“ACT LIKE GENTLEMANS WHEN YA’LL IN MY PRESENCE is about to be my new ringtone,” joked another supporter, while others questioned why Rihanna would be in the club so far along in her pregnancy.

“If it was anybody else it would be ‘why you in the club 18 months pregnant?,'” wrote one observer, with another adding, “As he should but Sir pregnant woman + club setting = bad idea ….. but good job nonetheless.”

The New York native and the Caribbean star recently celebrated son RZA‘s first birthday, taking to social media with family snaps and well wishes for their first born ahead of Rihanna dropping her nearly-nude maternity photos days later.