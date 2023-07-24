A$AP Rocky Allegedly Disses Travis Scott, Former Associates At Rolling Loud

A$AP Rocky took shots at his former A$AP associates and allegedly took a dig at Travis Scott during Rolling Loud Miami.

During the set, the Harlemite could be seen elevated above the crowd on a ladder, previewing new music from his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb and reimagined versions of his previously released material.

One of the tracks found the new father addressing the fallout with Ian Connor and A$AP Bari, finally responding to the latter, who called him “burnt out.” Performing the 2016 A$AP Mob cut, “Telephone Calls,” Rocky edited the track’s original lyrics, changing the song from a posse cut to a roundup of his foes. “Call up Young Lord ASAP, Bari, he a bi**h,” he rapped. “And the young boy Ian Connor, he a bi**h,” he added.

2019 saw Bari pleading guilty to sexual assault in London after a 2017 video surfaced showing him attacking a nude woman. Connor, Rocky’s former stylist, has faced a consistent swarm of sexual assault and misconduct allegations. At least six women accused him of inappropriate, unwanted advances, culminating in Bari confronting and punching him over the allegations in 2016.

As a result of these accusations, A$AP Bari was removed from the Mob and from VLONE, losing his co-founder status.

“You stole my flow, so I stole your b*tch”



ASAP Rocky premiered a new song at Rolling Loud Miami ? pic.twitter.com/DktfXuHuMD — Vaultedmag (@vaultedmag) July 24, 2023

Rocky allegedly shifted his attention toward Travis in an unreleased track called “Taylor Swift” later during his set. The song finds A$AP bragging about stealing the unnamed man’s girl as a proper exchange for the person stealing his style. “First you stole my flow, so I stole your bi**h/ Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent/ All due disrespect, I hope you take offense.”

The alleged beef between the two braid-wearing men began in 2016. A$AP Nast accused Scott of “swagga jacking” and running with the Mob’s style.

Coincidentally enough, Ian can also be seen in the infamous video as Nast rants about Travis’ inability to “create his own lane.” “Travis, we don’t want no beef with you bro,” the rapper says. “All we’re saying is please stop stealing our swag bro. Find your own, bro. That’s all we want.

“I actually f**k with your music,” he continues. “Your music is fire. I ain’t no hater. I don’t want ni**as to think I’m salty. I ain’t salty. I f**k with his music. But his style! That doesn’t belong to him. It’s mine.”

A year prior to this video, Travis almost attacked someone after they called him A$AP. “I’m not muthaf**king A$AP, bi**h!”

Regarding the “stole your bi**h” bar, Travis Scott dated Rihanna in 2015 before the two called off the fling a year or two later. While a lot of fans are unaware of their brief relationship, it may be because Riri didn’t want anyone to know about their connection, according to Insider.

“It’s not because he’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone I’m smashing Rihanna.’ It’s because Rihanna’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone that I’m smashing Travis Scott, please. [It’s] obviously embarrassing as f**k.,'” Complex’s Lawrence Schlossman told the outlet.