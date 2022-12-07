A$AP Rocky Says Fatherhood Changed His Life In One Major Way

A$AP Rocky is gearing up for the release of his album with the arrival of his new single, “Sh***in’ Me.” The new father recently spoke with Complex about how much his son has changed him on both a personal and professional level.

“I love [fatherhood]. Everything is just based around my newfound love for being a dad and a family man,” Rocky, 34, explained. “It’s lit right now. I can’t even describe it. Yo, you see this smile!”

The New York rapper also admitted that his child actually grants him more time to focus on passion projects. “It’s beautiful. Honestly, I think fatherhood gives me more time to do exactly what I want,” Rocky said. “I don’t have time for anything that isn’t priorities. It helps you prioritize, honestly.”

Though he and Rih have kept most details about their child, including his name, under wraps since welcoming him into the world, the “F**kin’ Problems” rapper admitted more information about their private life is “coming soon.”

For the Fenty mogul, she shared that their son inspires her to “freestyle” as she returns to her musical roots. However, Rih is also okay with keeping her family life private.

“The challenge is we want to do regular s**t with our baby. We want to go to the park. We want to go everywhere and take walks and things that we want to do as parents with him. But since we haven’t gotten around to sharing him with the world, we have to navigate it extremely, extremely cautiously right now,” she shared with The Root during a press run for Savage X Fenty Vol. 4.

Watch Baby Fenty’s parents get “married” in Rocky’s visual for “D.M.B.” below.