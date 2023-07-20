A$AP Rocky Continues To Hint At Marriage In New Song “Riot (Roddy Pipe’n)”

A$AP Rocky continues to fuel speculation that he and Rihanna have tied the knot.

In his newest song release “Riot (Roddy Pipe’n),” the Harlem rapper has mentioned his “wife” again, as he did a few months ago when he dedicated his performance of “Sundress” to Rih, calling her his wife then, as well.

The new single includes the suspicious lyrics: “My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ exotic/ My whip is exotic, my crib is a cottage/ A wholе lotta cheesy, we gettin’ that cottage/ A wholе lotta brains, I skipped out on college.”

In June, Rocky performed at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and shouted on the mic, “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf**king building! I love her.” The Fenty boss attended the show sporting her baby bump, while donning a sequined Oséree bikini under a sheer vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress, according to Page Six.

Rihanna looks amazing watching Rocky’s performance ?? pic.twitter.com/eliEzqFP7n — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) June 22, 2023

The couple alluded to getting hitched back in May 2022 in Rocky’s music video for “D.M.B.” The pair both sported grills that read “Marry Me” and “I Do.”

Rihanna also starred in the video as the two traveled around his Harlem neighborhood dressed in their finest getups. The two also had a fictional wedding in the video, where the “Bad Gal” wore a red wedding gown as the “Same Problems” rapper work a black tuxedo.

Revisit the video below:

As Rihanna has been in mommy mode and pregnant with baby No. 2, she’s still carved out time to release singles over the last year including “Lift Me Up” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

A$AP last released the solo single “Same Problems” during 2 Chainz‘s Amazon Music Live concert series, where he not only revealed the official title for his upcoming album but performed three new songs. The track reportedly is a tribute to the late A$AP Mob rapper Yams who died in 2015 following an accidental overdose. He was only 26 years old.

The single is set to appear on Rocky’s fourth studio album Don’t Be Dumb, which has not received a release date yet. However, earlier this year, the 34-year-old celebrated the 10th anniversary of his debut album Long.Live.A$AP which released in January 2013.