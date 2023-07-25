A$AP Rocky Walks Back Ian Connor Diss In Exposed DMs

A$AP Rocky backpedaled on dissing Ian Connor after their DMs were exposed. On Monday (July 24), Connor pressed A$AP about the rapper’s Rolling Loud diss, including a link to an article highlighting the rapper calling him a “bi**h.”

“The f**k is this about?” Connor questioned in the direct message. A$AP then began walking back the diss, alleging that he what happened. “Bout nuttin, u prolly wont believe me lol, word to tho, can’t blame u if u don’t… They runnin wit dat, I jabbed [at] bruh and 4got the lyrics mid-sentence, listen closely, ‘he da sht.’ Don’t feed into that yung, no plea coppin, but u know u good in my book we ain’t on [that] type of time,” the Harlemite attempted to clarify.

The controversial designer then demanded that the AWGE founder clear up what he meant because he has been “doing good staying sucka free.” “Tell them folks that Flacko, I look brazy even if it’s mistaken. I been out here doin good staying sucka free to minimal bullsh*t, and now I’m all over the place for you taking shots at Bari. Instant Karma maybe but I can’t digg that.”

Ian then shifted his attention to rappers at large, urging to keep his name out of their songs. “Don’t put my name in no songs from this point forward, y’all ni**as is not Lil Durk, and I’m not India,” he said.

Ian Connor asked A$AP Rocky about the alleged diss. pic.twitter.com/DkqtiaRsVb — RH (@RihYe_) July 24, 2023

Performing the 2016 A$AP Mob cut “Telephone Calls” during his Rolling Loud Miami set, Rocky edited the track’s original lyrics, changing the song from a posse cut to take shots at A$AP Bari and Ian. “Call up Young Lord ASAP, Bari, he a bi**h,” he rapped. “And the young boy Ian Connor, he a bi**h.”

A$AP began to distance himself from Bari after he pled guilty in 2019 to a sexual assault charge. The charge followed a surfaced video of him attacking a nude woman in 2017. Connor, Rocky’s former stylist, has faced a consistent swarm of sexual assault and misconduct allegations over the years. At least six women accused him of inappropriate, unwanted advances, culminating in Bari confronting and punching him over the allegations in 2016.

However, in 2020, Rocky spoke to Kerwin Frost about his relationship with the designer, seemingly supporting him. “I heard of people doing some real f**ked up s**t,” he said. “I can say that he gets picked on more than people think. A lot of it is cyberbullying.”