A$AP Rocky To Appear In ‘Need For Speed Unbound’ Video Game

A$AP Rocky performs on stage during 2022 Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on September 24, 2022 in New York City.

A$AP Rocky will make his physical video game debut on Dec. 2 as part of Electronic Arts’ upcoming release Need For Speed Unbound. The Harlem rapper will be a non-playable in-game leader in “Takeover Scene,” a dedicated co-op mode where players work together to gain possession of different parts of Lakeshore City while fending off other in-game opposition. The model will also have a musical presence, as his unreleased record “Sh*ttin Me” will be featured on the racing game’s soundtrack.

EA shared the game’s official trailer on Oct. 6, which shows the 34-year-old stepping out of his custom vehicle and sitting on its hood as “Sh*ttin Me” plays. Notably, this edition of the long-running series takes on more of a stylish, comic book-like look as opposed to the more lifelike graphics common to the previous Need For Speed releases. Rocky and his AWGE company actively participated in both the visual and musical elements of the game.

The Need For Speed Unbound trailer confirmed the game’s Dec. 2 release date and that it will be available to play on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Customers who pre-order will receive the game three days early, plus exclusive in-game items.

The “D.M.B.” artist made his first overall video game appearance in 2016’s Marvel Avengers Academy as the voice actor for the character Falcon.

Check out the Need For Speed Unbound trailer featuring A$AP Rocky below.