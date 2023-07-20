A$AP Rocky Grabs Diapers For Rihanna In Beats Studio Pro Campaign

A$AP Rocky stars in a new Beats Studio Pro campaign featuring the rapper’s newest track and a diaper run for his beau, Rihanna. The Rocky-directed adventure dropped on Thursday (July 20), showing off Beats’ latest tech, which, according to The Verge, are the brand’s first flagship headphones since 2017.

The clip shows the Harlem star working on music while his new track, “RIOT (ROWDY PIPE’N),” can be heard playing in the background. Cutting over the music, Rihanna can be heard asking A$AP to run to the store for diapers for their newborn son, RZA Athelston Mayers.

The AWGE founder then embarks on a store run that features a slew of characters who look like Rocky attempting to stop him from making the purchase. Other easter eggs in the commercial feature a nod to their baby with his own brand of diapers and swarming paparazzi attempting to snap flicks of the artist.

Rocky spoke in an official press release about his involvement in the new “Iconic Sounds” campaign. “I’ve been a fan of Beats since the beginning, so this has been a full-circle experience,” Rocky said. “I had a vision in mind for this project, and they provided the space for me to zone in and fully express my creativity.”

The headphones seen in the ad, the Beats Studio Pros, are available at the Apple store and Apple.com. Prices for the Studio Pros start at $349.99 and offer four premium colorways: black, deep brown, navy, and sandstone.

The new song, “RIOT (ROWDY PIPE’N),” was produced by Pharrell Williams and serves as the lead single for Rocky’s upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, Billboard reports. A$AP Rocky released the song on Thursday (July 20), and it quickly caught fans’ attention due to a lyric suggesting he married Riri.

“My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ exotic/ My whip is exotic, my crib is a cottage,” he raps in the track’s opening verse. He then doubles down on his love for the Fenty founder in the second verse, alluding to her as his baby’s mom. “Nah, bi**h, this ain’t lip gloss/ Luxe balm up in my palm / New collab’ with my baby mom.”

Watch the campaign above.