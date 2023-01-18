A$AP Rocky Says Rihanna’s “Going To Bring It” For Super Bowl LVII

In an upcoming interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, A$AP Rocky shared his excitement about witnessing the love of his life hit the biggest halftime show stage for the 57th Super Bowl.

With his very own album underway, the Harlemite spoke on Rihanna performing for the first time in years this February.

“Oh, man. I’m just as excited as you guys, if not more,” he said. “Yeah, I’m super excited. This is huge. This is incredible. I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there. It’s just incredible. Especially for both of us, it is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there. But the Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

The two have taken a step back from music, as Riri’s shifted focus on becoming the billionaire boss lady she is today. Besides business, the two have also just welcomed their first child together.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Speaking on fatherhood and how it feels like some sort of exclusive club to be part of, Rocky told Lowe, “It’s so unexplainable. It’s just one of those things. I’m a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I’m playing on, I’m a full dad now.”

He added, “Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole other perspective. But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can’t even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.”

As of now, the Bajan songstress has not revealed which songs she will perform, but she did hint at one of her biggest hits during a commercial promoting her upcoming performance. The clip shows the new mom walking into the spotlight as multiple news sources remind her of her hiatus.

“It’s been six years since the nine-time Grammy-winner dropped an album,” voiced one narrator before the teaser ends with Rihanna silencing the noise.

With one finger to her lips, the infectious hit, “Needed Me” plays in the background.

Rihanna is set to take the stadium stage on Sunday, February 12th. Watch the trailer for the anticipated NFL half-time show below.