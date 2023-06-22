A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna His “Wife” During A Recent Performance

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continue to fuel marriage speculations as the rapper calls the mother of his children his “wife.” The moment occurred during his set on Wednesday (June 21) at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The Fenty mogul made a surprise appearance during his Spotify-hosted performance, where Rocky dedicated his song, “Sundress,” to her. The New York native shouted, “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf**king building! I love her.”

The pregnant songstress rocked a sheer vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress atop a sequined Oséree bikini, according to Page Six. She arrived at the venue at around 12:45 a.m., just as her beau’s show began.

Rihanna looks amazing watching Rocky’s performance ?? pic.twitter.com/eliEzqFP7n — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) June 22, 2023

Back in 2022, Rocky dedicated his record, “D.M.B.,” to Rih. In the visual, the couple seemingly got married as he rocked grills that read, “Marry Me?,” and she donned a red veil as she responded with a pair of grills that read, “I Do.” The two were later showered with red and white rose petals.

Prior to the birth of their son, RZA, it was rumored that they would wed in Barbados. An unnamed source reportedly revealed to select outlets that “Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP. They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional.” The couple allegedly chose Barbados because “it’s the place that brought them together, and holds a very special place in their hearts.”

The Anti superstar and the Harlem rapper confirmed their romance in November 2020 and welcomed their son in May 2022. She is currently pregnant with their second child, as announced in February 2023 during her Super Bowl Halftime Show.