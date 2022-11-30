Ashanti To Perform National Anthem At Big 12 Championship Game

Ashanti attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

Ashanti is set to sing the national anthem at the upcoming Dr. Pepper Big 12 championship. The college football conference announced on Tuesday (Nov. 29) that the Grammy award-winning songstress will be belting out the national anthem on Saturday (Dec. 3).

The high-stakes match between undefeated Texas Christian University and Kansas State will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with ABC broadcasting the contest nationally at 12 p.m. EST.

Along with Ashanti’s presence, the Big 12 are also enhancing their championship apparel with a collaboration with iconic streetwear brand BAPE.

“The Big 12 has partnered with streetwear fashion brand A Bathing Ape (BAPE) to introduce on-field co-branded Big 12 x BAPE marks utilizing the brand’s famous camouflage aesthetic,” the official press release reads. “As well as co-branded apparel, which can be purchased at us.bape.com.”

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark expressed his excitement for Ashanti and BAPE’s involvement and stated that this event represents “what our brand’s future looks like.”

“As we continue to seed change across the Big 12, our Championship game will represent just the start of where we are going as a conference and what our brand’s future looks like,” said Yormark. “We are grateful to everyone who will help make this year’s Championship game an incredible in-game and viewing experience.”

Elsewhere, the Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient recently revealed she has a new movie and music on the way. The Glen Cove, N.Y. native visited Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast and detailed her new projects, including an unspecified movie and a song entitled, “Falling For You.”

Murder Inc’s first songstress, 42, stated that she was shooting the film in Canada and meeting and that her new projects are motivated by her drive to best herself.

“It’s a combination of knowing where I came from, knowing where I’ve been, knowing where I’m going, where I wanna go, and just being independent and being a woman in this very crazy, cutthroat industry […] I’m always tryna beat myself, so that’s where it comes from.”