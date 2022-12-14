Ashanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On ‘What What Happens Live’

Ashanti has responded to those questions about the possibility of her and Nelly ever resuming their romance. The R&B star recently appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked if there’s a chance of her and the St. Louis native getting back together.

When hit with the question, Ashanti appeared to be slightly off-guard. “Oh my gosh,” she said before acknowledging how the recent performance of their collaboration “Body On Me” may have sparked speculation. “I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was…wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that.”

The Long Island native also touched on how their personal relationship has evolved since their split, revealing that the two are on good terms with one another. She described them as being in a “better place” in contrast to their previous dealings with one another.

“Before it was like [simulates punching the air in anger and frustration],” she shared. “We have some conversations [now], so it was cool.”

After Cohen asked her to confirm if they’re getting back together or not, Ashanti didn’t respond directly but seemingly inferred that she is content with her life as presently constituted. “I mean, I don’t,” she answered before trailing off with a laugh.

Ashanti and Nelly first began dating in 2003, at the height of their respective careers. The pair’s relationship would last a decade before deciding to call it quits around 2013 or 2014. Interest in the singer’s relationship with Nelly resurfaced following the pair joining Ja Rule for a performance of “What’s Luv?” during the Queens rapper’s Verzuz matchup against Fat Joe in 2021. The pair have since been spotted onstage together on multiple occasions.

