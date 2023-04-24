Audible Originals To Celebrate Hip-Hop With Snoop Dogg, Lil Kim, Yasiin Bey, And More

Audible is honoring the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop with a slate of Audible Originals programs profiling Snoop Dogg, Lil Kim, Yasiin Bey and other cultural figures.

On Friday (April 21), the audiobook giant announced its Hip Hop 50 Audible Originals programming, which kicks off in June and will run throughout the summer. The first two releases in the series—Words + Music: From the Streets, to the Suites by Snoop Dogg and Sheena Lester’s The Greatest Day: The Epic Story Behind Hip-hops Most Iconic Photograph—will premiere on June 15.

The Motherlode: 100+ Women Who Made Hip Hop by Clover Hope and Can You Dig It? by Chuck D, will conclude the series on August 10, one day before the culture’s birth on August 11, 1973. Additional releases in the series include Words + Music: yasiin bey: A Dynamic Career in Communications (July 7), DJ Drama Presents: Gangsta Grillz (July 13), and Words + Music: Lil Kim (working title), which has a tentative release date of August 2023.

(L-R) Chuck D and DJ Drama attend the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 65th GRAMMY Awards At Tom’s Watch Bar on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Araya Doheny/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“Hip hop has made an indelible mark on music and culture since its inception–running the gamut from the emergence of DJs to innovation and creative artistry in sampling, dance styles, fashion, audio technology, and so much more,” said Audible EVP and Head of US Content, Rachel Ghiazza. “Audible is proud to celebrate such incredible cultural influence with this line-up of new originals that both elevate and commemorate the 50-year history of this iconic genre.”

The Hip Hop 50 Audible Originals marks the brand’s continued exploration of the culture and the music that’s defined it, with recent releases such as Songs That Shook the Planet by Chuck D, 7 Years from Tariq Trotter, Sophia Chang’s Baddest Bitch in the Room, Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life by Common, Origins, and Maejor Frequency from Maejor, among many more.

For more information on the Hip Hop 50 Audible Originals series, click here.