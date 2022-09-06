Audible’s New Podcast To Focus On Black Wealth With Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, And More

Ever wondered what really happens when Black people join a higher tax bracket? Well, expect to get the answer in Audible’s new podcast, Direct Deposit: What Happens When Black People Get Rich. Set to premiere on Oct. 13, the podcast will explore the good, bad, and ugly of what happens to wealthy Black people as told by Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, Pinky Cole, Jackie Aina, Soledad O’Brien, and more in an effort to understand the complex nuances and relationships Black people have with money.

The eight-episode series will be hosted by author and Rap Sh!t writer Chad Sanders. “I just didn’t know what it meant to have money […] I think it’s a very Black thing to feel responsible for the people around you and to make sure that they’re good and to not feel good until they are,” the Hoorae mogul shared during her episode, after calling it her most unique interview to date.

Union spoke on her solid place in Hollywood in her episode and shared an invaluable question as heard in the trailer. “I’m not scared because at this point, if I get blackballed from this industry, I’m only falling but so far. Also, how much money is enough money for you to tell the truth?,” the Being Mary Jane actress stated.

Sanders will also discuss how he went from being a struggling writer and gaining mentorship from Spike Lee to becoming a tech entrepreneur and screenwriter.

Listen to the audio trailer for Direct Deposit below.