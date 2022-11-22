August Alsina Introduces The Man He Credits With Teaching Him About Love And Healing

August Alsina has revealed the identity of a man that the R&B singer credits with teaching him about love and healing.

During the season finale of the VH1 reality TV show The Surreal Life, Alsina gives the viewers a summary of his time on the revamped series, beginning his monologue by foreshadowing his big reveal.

“This experience has taught me love in so many forms and facets,” Alsina said, talking directly into the camera. “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way.”

The 30-year-old crooner continued, “I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing. I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”

Alsina then beckons someone out of the view of the camera to enter the frame, which happens to be a man. As the man, who has since been identified as a music artist named Zu, sits down, Alsina motions towards him and tells him, “I love you,” before embracing him with a hug. The episode then ends, resulting in a cliffhanger that left viewers speculating about the exact nature of the Louisiana native’s relationship with Zu and whether it’s romantic or platonic.

While the inner-workings of their relationship have yet to be divulged by either party, what we do know about Zu thus far is that he’s an ambassador and model for Encina Wellness, the “No Love” creator’s genderless skincare line. The pair have both appeared in promotional items touting the skincare line, which launched earlier this year.

Zu and Alsina have also collaborated musically on multiple occasions, with Alsina hopping on Zu’s debut single “2am,” back in June before scoring their second joint-effort with his appearance on his new confidant’s follow-up single “Yeah Yeah.”

In 2020, Alsina made headlines for his “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett-Smith, longtime wife of actor Will Smith. He later recorded a song inspired by his relationship with Pinkett-Smith and the ensuing fall-out in a song titled “Entanglements” featuring RIck Ross.